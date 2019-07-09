Injured bird takes Uber ride to rehabilitation center

OGDEN, Utah (FOX NEWS) – When people bring in injured animals through these doors, sometimes the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah gets to learn the story behind them.

The chirping doesn’t stop with 250 orphaned baby birds and more keep coming in.

Every bird has a story and there’s one story the Buz Marthaler can’t stop talking about.

“Just, just a crazy, crazy, neat thing that happened,” Marthaler said.

A lesser Goldfinch showed up last weekend.

Marthaler got a text from a volunteer. You won’t believe it, she said.

“It was a picture of this bird had come by Uber.”

The bird, was by itself, with an Uber rider.

They’d soon learn the people who found the bird, Tim Crowley and his neighbor had been enjoying themselves on a Saturday afternoon.

“Impromptu sitting in some camp chairs, uh, hanging out, having a few drinks when we had visitor fall out of the sky,” Crowley said.

They didn’t want to drink and drive but it was clear the bird needed help.

“At first it was a joke, like, ‘hey, maybe we should just call an Uber, you know?’ And then we’re like, no, really, let’s, why not, we’re paying them.”

The driver arrived, thankfully on board.

“Like, what? Are you kidding? Uh okay, sure.”

It’s a good thing, too because Petey, as the two neighbors named it, may not have survived if it weren’t for the Uber ride to save it.

“It just brightens everybody’s day and, and makes them pretty happy,” Marthaler said.

The center says they’ll release the bird in the fall right before the migration.