Informational sessions for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – County Executive McCoy and Albany County’s Department of Social Services will host a series of informational sessions across the county to educate residents, check their eligibility, and help them sign up for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).

The federally funded program is for those who have experienced financial hardship due to COVID. The $2.7 billion in funding will be available to New Yorkers for up to one year of back rent, three months of future rental assistance, and up to one year of owed utility payments.

ERAP Informational Session Schedule:

Tuesday, July 27, 10am to 12pm The Cultural Center 64 Quail St, Albany NY 12206



Wednesday, July 28, 10am to 12pm Albany 518 SNUG 341 Clinton Ave, Albany NY 12206



Wednesday, July 28, 4:30pm to 8pm Alive at Five, Jennings Landing 16112 Mohawk Hudson Hike Bike Albany NY 12207



Friday, July 30, 8am to 12pm Centro Civico Food Drive 230 Green St, Albany NY 12202

