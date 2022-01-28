Information released on suspect who robbed Macy’s, led pursuit on airport runway with stolen car

Tyler D. Melt is accused of stealing a car, robbing a Macy’s and crashing into a gate at the airport.

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, January 27, a man was arrested after he allegedly, stole a car, attempted to rob Macy’s, then created a police pursuit that went onto the Albany International Airport runway. A day after these events the Colonie Police Department have released the name, charges, and previous crimes of the individual.

According to the Colonie Police Department, the suspect is Tyler D. Meltz, 27, of Hillsdale, and he was arrested and charged with the following crimes:

Current Charges:

Attempted Robbery 2nd (Felony)

Attempted Grand Larceny 2nd (Felony)

Grand Larceny 3rd

Reckless Endangerment 1st (Felony)

Various Vehicle & Traffic Violations

Colonie Police say that they have previously arrested Meltz in July of 2021. The crimes he was charged with back in July are as follows:

Robbery 1st (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd (Felony)

Grand Larceny 4th (felony) – 2 counts

Petit Larceny (misdemeanor) – 2 counts

These charges stem from several incidents at various locations throughout Colonie.

The robbery charge is from a knife-point robbery that occurred during a shoplifting incident at the same Macy’s in Colonie Center. During that incident, Meltz displayed and threatened a store employee with a knife after being confronted for stealing.

All of these charges are still pending in court. Meltz has also been involved in other criminal activity over the past year, in other jurisdictions, including an arrest for a bank robbery in Ulster, in May of 2021.

At the time of his arrest on Thursday, January 27, Meltz had 3 active warrants from the Rotterdam Police Department, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Greenport Police Department.

Meltz was arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court, and was remanded to the custody of the Albany County Correctional Facility.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation. If you know something that might be relevant to this investigation, contact the Colonie Police Investigations Division at 518-783-2754. If you wish to report a tip anonymously, you can call Capital Region Crimestoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS, or go to capitalregioncrimestoppers.com.