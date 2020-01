(NEWS10) — Four different kinds of inclined infant sleepers are being recalled due to the risk of suffocation.

This includes the “Swaddle-me By Your Bed” by Summer Infant, and “Pillow Portable Napper” by Evenflo.

No fatalities are associated with the four products.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says they were recalled because of infant fatalities in other inclined sleep products.

You are asked to stop using them and contact the manufacturers for a refund or voucher.