Infant formula being recalled over metal concerns

(CNN)– A heads up for parents of infants. A company is voluntarily recalling its formula due to fears of metal.

According to the Perrigo Company, this affects more than 23,000 containers of its “Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron.” This product is only sold at Walmart. Each affected container weighs 35 ounces. The company saying that no injuries have been reported at this time. This recall has been issued out of an abundance of caution.

Credit: Perrigo Company plc/FDA

To see if you purchased one of the affected containers, the company asks that you look for Lot Code C26EVFV with a “use by” date of February 26, 2021. All of this information can be found on the bottom of the packaging. To read more information on this recall, click here.