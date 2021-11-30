Indoor Holiday Market & Artisan Fair in Warrensburg Dec. 4

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10)-Part of the “Christmas in Warrensburgh” celebration will include a holiday and craft fair in the Shirt Factory on River Street. This will be the events 33rd year.

The Indoor Holiday Market & Artisan Fair will take place Saturday, December 4 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Other festivities like book signings, open houses, and making gingerbread houses will be taking place over the weekend.

A host of local businesses will be at the market along with some non-profit organizations. The market is being presented by Warrensburgh Beautification, Inc. They are asking attendees to wear a mask, social distance, and use hand sanitizer.