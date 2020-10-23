Indictment unsealed and suspect arraigned in local murder case

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Joseph Dominguez, 24, of Catskill, was arraigned via Skype in Rensselaer County Court.

Hon. Jennifer Sober. unsealed the one count indictment for Murder in the Second Degree. Dominguez’s defense attorney, Eric Galarneau, entered a plea of not guilty on his client’s behalf.

According to the indictment, on or about January 2nd, 2020 Dominguez went to 49-year-old Michael McMahon’s President Street apartment in Troy and stabbed him to death.

That’s the same day McMahon was reportedly released from the hospital after Troy Police said he was stabbed by his on-again off-again girlfriend, Salina Brown-Shook. Police said she was arrested and sent to jail and was still behind bars at the time of McMahon’s disappearance. Dominguez and Brown-Shook are married. “Kinda like a lovers triangle, I believe that that’s kind of part of how it all transpired,” said Troy Police Deputy Chief, Dan DeWolf.

McMahon’s landlord told News10 that while McMahon was in the hospital, he had texted him telling him he feared for his life. After he hadn’t heard from him, he filed a missing persons report. Then on March third, McMahon’s body was discovered by a hiker in a wooded area in the Coxsackie hamlet of Earlton.

On Thursday, Dominguez was arrested at the Best Value Motel on Central Avenue in Colonie.

Rensselaer County District Attorney, Mary Pat Donnelly, was tight lipped with further details in order to protect the integrity of the case, but said she is happy to see things moving forward after the process was delayed a bit due to the pandemic. “It’s a good feeling to know we’ve made some progress. It was a very long road and the family and friends of Mr. McMahon are relieved that we’ve taken this first step with an indictment,” said Donnelly.

Dominguez was remanded without bail. If convicted he’s facing life in prison. Donnelly said she did not anticipate any other arrests in the near future.

