Indictment handed up in murder of Allyzibeth Lamont

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The two men accused of killing a 22-year-old Gloversville woman were indicted on murder charges Monday.

Georgios Kakavelos and James Duffy are facing second degree murder charges for the death of Allyzibeth Lamont.

Lamont was reported missing in late October, a few days later her body was found buried in a shallow grave, according to New York State Police.

State Police confirmed her cause of death as “multiple blunt force trauma to the head.”

She was last seen at the Local Nine Smokehouse BBQ and Sub Station in Johnstown where she worked. Kakavelos, of Ballston Spa, is the owner of the shop and Duffy, of Johnstown, was the manager.

The men are also facing charges of concealment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.