Indictment handed up in infant death case, another person charged

Anthony Ojeda and Neil Garzon have been charged in connection to the death of a 6-week -old infant.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Anthony Ojeda, 39, of Cohoes has been arraigned on a number of charges including murder in connection to the death of a 6-week-old infant. Another person has now been charged in the same case.

An Albany County Grand Jury returned an indictment alleging that on December 3, 2019, at a residence on Van Vechten Street in the City of Cohoes, Ojeda acted recklessly resulting in the death of the infant, Eli Ojeda-Harmon. The child had ingested meth and Ojeda did not provide timely medical care, according to police.

Emergency services were eventually called by a third party and the infant was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Ojeda Charges:

Murder in the Second Degree (felony)

Manslaughter in the Second Degree (felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (misdemeanor)

A second man, Neil Garzon, 31, of Cohoes, has been charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Police say he knowingly acted in a way that may have caused harm to the same infant between October 29, 2019 and December 3, 2019.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to the charges.