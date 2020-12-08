Indictment handed up in heroin sale investigation

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police said Tuesday that an indictment has been handed up after an investigation into the sale of heroin. Marco Tushaj, 57, of Catskill has been charged with two counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance, 3rd degree.

Troopers say during the investigation of an overdose death in the town of Durham in July, they obtained a search warrant for Tushaj’s home in Catskill. They say they found a substantial amount of heroin and Fentanyl.

In July, Tushaj was arrested and charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance/Intent 3rd degree, one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree and one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th Degree.