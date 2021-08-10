Indictment handed up in Albany murder case

Darius Cokley

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County District Attorney David Soares announced a murder indictment unsealed concerning a prior homicide in March 2020, in connection to the fatal stabbing of 22-year-old Maurice Skeen, of Albany.

Police had arrested Darius Cokley, 21, of Albany, in connection to Skeen’s murder, who later died at Albany Medical Center.

Cokley was indicted before Judge Andra Ackerman in Albany County Court, for Skeen’s murder that took place on Madison Avenue in the City of Albany.

Charged with Murder in the Second Degree, he was arraigned and sent to Albany County Jail.

