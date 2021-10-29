Indian Lake Man accused of attacking victim with tomahawk in home burglary

by: Richard Roman

Justice Locke, 19, of Indian lake

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Justice Locke, 19, of Indian lake, on Friday. Police say Locke is accused of forcibly entering a home and attacking someone with a tomahawk.

According to police, the incident occurred on October 26, around 11:30 p.m., on Mallery Street, in the village of Corinth. Locke entered an apartment then attacked a man with a tomahawk-type ax, according to police.

Police said the man in the attack suffered serious life-threatening injuries. The victim was airlifted to Albany Medical Center where he is being treated for his injuries. Through further police investigation, it was determined Locke and the victim were acquaintances.

Locke was later located in Indian Lake by Sheriff’s Office investigators before he was taken into custody and processed. The weapon used in the incident has been recovered with assistance from the New York State Police.

Charges:

  • Attempted Murder in the Second-Degree (felony)
  • Burglary in the First-Degree (felony)

Locke was remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail. He is due back in the Corinth Town Court at a later date. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

