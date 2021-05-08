Indian Ladder Farms to host YMCA’s Circle of Champs

VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ducks, goats, chicks, sheep and even a cow, the Indian Ladder Farms has all the cute animals to pet and feed. The farm closed for a few hours on Saturday for a special event.

The farm partnered with the Capital District YMCA so they can hold their annual Circle of Champs event. The Circle of Champs is an event that’s dedicated to improving the quality of life for children with complex medical needs. It’s one big support system for families going through similar journeys.

“It’s really great to be able to meet up with other families who understand what we’re going through,” says Delmar resident Jessica Troiano.

This program not only makes it exciting for the kids, but also for mom and dad. “We’ve done a lot of virtual which has been nice but obviously the families are ready to get back into some stuff too so that’s really cool,” says Rusty Decker, Senior Program Director for the Capital District YMCA.

“It has been really nice to be able to get out this year and see some of the families that we haven’t been able to see for the past year,” says Jessica. The event was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, families say it was definitely worth the wait.

“It doesn’t get much better than this…to hear the families say how appreciative they are for what the Y does for them we love doing it,” says Decker.