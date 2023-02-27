ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On March 11 and 12, make your way to Indian Ladder Farms for the first annual Maple Festival! The festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days and feature sap boiling, educational tutorials, vendors, maple cookout specials in the Biergarten, maple cider and stouts, live music, cocktail specials, and more!

Attendees will even have a chance to go on a maple hike and perform tapping. A Thacher Park Ranger will lead guided hikes at noon and 2 p.m. There will also be live entertainment on both days, with musician Chris Dukes performing on Saturday and DJ Gang of Wolves providing music on Sunday.

“We’re very excited to partner with Mountain Winds Farm on this new annual event,” said Laurie Ten Eyck, Farm Manager. “We’re proud to offer another avenue to highlight the importance of the maple industry to New York.”