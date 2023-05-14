ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Indian Ladder Farms is not just a place to go during the Fall; throughout the year, the farm organizes a variety of events. But this year, Laurie Ten Eyck, Manager of the farm, said the staff wanted to explore other options to help celebrate Mother’s Day.

“We have always done a Mother’s Day brunch. So we felt pretty good about that,” she said. “Although, since the pandemic… I think everything is always uncertain.”

That’s when the team decided to create the first annual Moederdag (that’s Mother’s Day in Dutch) Festival, named after the owner’s Dutch heritage. They wanted the event to include yoga, brunch, mimosas, and other activities like a 5-k run for moms.

Ed Meyer of Delmar brought his wife and two kids because he felt this was a great way to spend the day, especially since his wife loves to run in a variety of 5k races.

“Their mom, my wife, is running, so we had to cheer her on at the end,” he said.

For their kids, Natalie and Matthew, it was all about making sure that their mom got to enjoy the day while also cheering her on.

“It feels good. I mean, I like making my mom happy because of what she does for all of us,” Matthew said.

“I like that she… just is nice all the time,” Natalie said.

Since this was the first event for the farm, organizers were happy to see a variety of families show up.

Sue Meyer is hoping that the event continues since she feels that Mother’s Day should also be about self-care for every mom- despite the activity.

“Yeah, I feel like this should be a tradition. Right? Start your Mother’s Day off for you,” she said.