Indian Ladder Farms reschedules its outdoor bonfire event

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Indian Ladder Farms Cidery and Brewery have rescheduled its New Year’s Eve bonfire to be held on Saturday, January 15, at 2:00 p.m. Officials at the farm, said although Jan. 6 is national take down your Christmas Tree Day, folks should hang on and add it to the fire next weekend.

Indian Ladder Farms reminds everyone to bring only their naked trees. Please ensure all the decorations have been removed from the branches to keep the fire as safe and clean as possible. In addition, attendees will receive a voucher for a free draught beer or cider who bring their well-loved tree.

Event drink and food specials will be announced next week. For more information about Indian Ladder Farms visit their website.

