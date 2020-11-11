Indian Ladder Farms offering Thanksgiving meals for pick-up

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Looking to take the stress out of Thanksgiving? For the first time, Indian Ladder Farms will be preparing Thanksgiving meals for pick-up available to anyone.

Indian Ladder Farms says with the CDC encouraging smaller gatherings this year, and with many restaurants unable to host their usual number of patrons, they will be providing farm-to-table meals for families to enjoy at home.

“Indian Ladder Farms has been a decades-long fall tradition for many families,” said Laura Ten Eyck, Manager of Indian Ladder Farms. “We are here to carry this tradition into Thanksgiving for our customers by providing our beverages and home-cooked meals made with ingredients grown on our farm.”

Indian Ladder Farms says they will be taking orders online as long as they are placed by November 20. Pick-up hours will be on November 25 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Their menu is available online under “Thanksgiving To-Go.” A selection of beers and hard ciders from their brewery can also be added to any order as well.

For additional information, visit their website.

