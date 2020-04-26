Independent pharmacies to provide COVID-19 testing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)— In New York State, pharmacists can only test and provide immunizations for a limited number of diseases, such as the flu. But today, Governor Cuomo expanded pharmacists role, by allowing them to test for the coronavirus.

While some national drug store chains have already been doing this, 5,000 independent pharmacies will now be able to help increase collection capacity.

“This is important,” said Assemblyman John McDonald, who is also a pharmacist. “We are very happy that the governor has made this announcement. He basically through this executive order,is addressing some of the statutory hurdles that really has prohibited pharmacists from being involved. It’s adding one more profession to this ongoing war.”

The tests they will be performing will be diagnostic, meaning the results will either be positive or negative and won’t specifically test for antibodies.

Pharmacists are currently waiting on guidelines as to when they can start providing the tests. Assemblyman McDonald said this will benefit communities across the state.

“What we find great about this is yes, it’s great for the profession. More importantly it’s great for the patients and the public at large. Pharmacies are much more accessible. People have good relationships with their pharmacists, just like we do with our other health care practitioners, and at the same token, we are tying to meet the goals of the state during what is truly one of our most troubling times.”