Independence Day fireworks returning to Empire State Plaza

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday announced that the New York State Office of General Services and New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation are joining with partners again to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks and events from 6-10 p.m. at the Empire State Plaza, including a pop-up vaccination site from 5:30- 8:00 p.m.; and at Jones Beach State Park beginning at 9:30 p.m.

“Last year many of our favorite annual events were canceled due to COVID, including the iconic Fourth of July fireworks displays at Jones Beach and Empire State Plaza,” Governor Cuomo said. “Thanks to the hard work and dedication of New Yorkers in beating back the virus, we are able to enjoy these summer traditions once again. I encourage all New Yorkers to gather with their loved ones this Independence Day for these spectacular shows that celebrate our freedom as a nation, as well as the perseverance we have shown as a state throughout this pandemic.”

At the Empire State Plaza, New York State’s 45th Independence Day celebration will feature musical performances by some of the Capital Region’s most exciting bands. Food and beverage vendors will be at the Plaza, selling a variety of foods and tasty New York beverages. The live performances will lead up to the region’s best fireworks by Santore’s World Famous Fireworks from Schaghticoke, kicking off around 9:15 p.m.

A pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site will also be located on the Plaza. People can begin registering for a walk-in appointment at 5:30 p.m. The pop-up site will remain open until 8 p.m. while supplies last.

Free parking will be available starting at 5:30 p.m. in the visitor and “P” lots under the Empire State Plaza, and the Grand Street and Elk Street lots. Event updates are available here, @EmpireStatePlaza on Facebook, and @plazaevents on Twitter, or call (518) 474-4759. Additional information, including directions and ground rules, is available here.