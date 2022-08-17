SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – A couple was arrested and charged with public indecency after police say they engaged in sexual intercourse on the Giant Wheel ride at Cedar Point. According to Sandusky Police Department reports, witnesses said they saw the two 32-year-olds engaging in a sexual act on the ride at around 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

“We go on, and it was going well until we stopped at the top,” one witness told police. “My friend saw the couple in front of us having sexual intercourse and pointed it out to the rest of us.”

The four witnesses—two adults and two minors—said they tried to alert staff while the ride was still going, but workers couldn’t hear them. When the ride stopped, the witnesses reported the incident to security officers and police.

“I was able to have a perfect view of their cart,” another witness told officers. “They were going back and forth and laughing at us being visibly upset.”

Another witness, a juvenile, told officers that she felt very shaken up by what she saw. Cedar Point police contacted the parents of the two juveniles and told them what happened. “Due to two witnesses being juveniles the charge was enhanced to a misdemeanor of the first degree,” the report stated.

At first, the couple denied the allegations. The woman told officers that she had shorts on under her dress and had dropped her pack of cigarettes. She said she bent over to pick them up and her friend helped her.

“I then spoke to the couple again and advised them that the girls clearly saw what they were doing,” Sandusky Officer Nicole Kennedy Bogard wrote in her report. “Eventually, the couple did admit that they were engaged in sexual intercourse.” They were released on personal bonds and are due back in court to face the charges.