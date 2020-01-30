Increased penalties coming for N.Y. vehicles found in violation of height and weight restriction laws

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Approximately 150 bridge strikes from over-sized vehicles cost the state $30 million every year. The 2021 Executive Budget will include measures that increase penalties for vehicles who violate height and weight restrictions, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.

The governor’s office said they are hoping the new penalties will reduce the financial impact over-sized vehicles have on the integrity of state highways and bridges.

“Bridge strikes at best create unacceptable and costly traffic problems with real economic consequences and at worst are a public safety hazard that put the lives of motorists and passengers alike at risk,” Gov. Cuomo said. “With these new tougher penalties, we are continuing our aggressive action to reduce the frequency of these crashes and improve the safety and reliability of our roadways,” he said.

Fines/penalties will be assessed according to weight class and number of violations.

Proposed penalties for overweight vehicles

For vehicles less than 10,000 pounds

First violation- $250 and/or 15 days in jail

Second violation within 18 months – $500 and/or 45 days in jail

Third violation within 18 months – $750 and/or 90 days in jail

For vehicles between 10,000 and 26,000 pounds

First violation – $1000 and/or 15 days in jail

Second violation within 18 months – $1500 and/or 45 days in jail

Third violation within 18 months – $2500 and/or 90 days

For vehicles over 26,000 pounds

First violation – $5000 and/or 15 days in jail

Second violation within 18 months – $7500 and/or 45 days in jail

Third violation within 18 months – $10,000 and/or 90 days in jail

(For violations by vehicles exceeding 26,000 pounds (or otherwise defined), the owner’s registration may be suspended for one year.)

Proposed penalties for vehicles over height