COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Colonie Police Department will have extra patrols on the road over Memorial Day weekend. Police say they will be targeting impaired drivers.

Police say the increased patrol activity is part of the ongoing effort to prevent impaired driving tragedies funded by Governor Kathy Hochul’s Traffic Safety Committee High Visibility Engagement Campaign (HVEC) and Albany County STOP-DWI. Police advise people to make plans to safely return home via sober friends, taxicab, public transportation, or ride-share programs before going out and consuming alcohol.

Police say they will stop suspected impaired drivers for traffic violations, interview them and conduct roadside testing to determine impairment. Those arrested will face heavy monetary fines and/or jail sentencing if convicted say police.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) preliminary figures show 42,915 Americans died in traffic crashes in 2021, the largest figure in sixteen years. There were 11,654 traffic deaths attributed to alcohol in 2020.