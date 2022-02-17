ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany International Airport is experiencing an increase in passengers for President’s Day. Scheduled passengers are already three times the number of passengers that departed Albany for 2021’s President’s Day.

Airline pre-flight passenger counts indicate over 4,700 passengers are scheduled to depart Albany on Friday, February 18.

The Albany Airport is advising travelers to arrive at their ticket counters up to two hours before their scheduled departure time throughout the President’s Day holiday period.