In Warren County, coronavirus on the mind, but not stopping the show

(NEWS10) – It’s business as usual, save for the added doses of hand sanitizer.

The weekend confirmation of the first COVID-19 case in Warren County, a pharmacist at the Main Street CVS in Queensbury, has by all means made concern over the virus’ spread hit closer to home. But for those planning events or business openings this weekend, not a lot has changed.

“I really don’t see a lot of concern right now,” said Linda Duffy, owner of Duffy’s Tavern in Lake George on Tuesday. The tavern this weekend is playing host to this year’s annual “Sham ‘Rock’ the Block” St. Patrick’s Day celebration, a yearly village staple in March.

This weekend, the tavern will be host to bands, a keg toss contest, horse rides and other family events. It’s a gathering of a lot of locals, but Duffy said that most events would be outside, weather permitting, and so her concern isn’t as great.

Guidance from the Center for Disease Control recommends maintaining good airflow in shared indoor spaces, by use of open windows or air conditioning. Closed indoor spaces with people closer together are an ideal transmission ground for the virus.

But even though most of the weekend’s green-dyed festivities will be outdoors, Duffy’s is taking some precautionary measures.

“We’ll have sanitizing stations, and we have four bathrooms,” Duffy said. Sanitizing wipes will be available to visitors throughout the weekend.

Festivities kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday, with the band Forthlin Road performing at the tavern. Musical performances are the only events that will be held indoors no matter what.

“As we get closer to summer, maybe concern will grow as more people come through,” she added.

“We work in a fishbowl”

The looming tourist season is a relevant factor, even in March. Martha’s Ice Cream in Queensbury, just across from The Great Escape, is set to open on Saturday, and the staff has discussed how to keep things safe and customers worry-free.

“Actually, we just had a big meeting with all the employees,” said owner Dennis Lafontaine in a phone call Tuesday.

That meeting was all about hygiene. Lafontaine said that since the business is an outdoor ice cream counter, each window will be equipped with a hand sanitizer station.

The building itself has large glass windows, making it just as important to ensure the public sees sanitary practices in action.

“We work in a fishbowl, in that everybody can see what we’re doing,” he said. “So now we’re just driving the point home. Wash your hands, keep equipment clean.”

Located on the Route 9 corridor just south of both The Great Escape and the Adirondack Outlet Mall, Martha’s Ice Cream is typically host to long lines all through the spring and summer.

“We’re keeping our hearts crossed and our ears pricked”

Preparing for customers concerned over the outbreak is one matter for a business about to open for the season, and quite another for one maintaining a year-round docket of shows.

Christopher Ristau, house manager at the Park Theater in downtown Glens Falls, said keeping track of concern from local and state levels is a priority, but not a cause for huge concern yet.

“We haven’t decided to cancel any shows yet,” Ristau said. “Nobody has canceled at this point.”

A newsletter is being created for both the theater and Doc’s Restaurant, which shares the same building and ownership, to keep staff and patrons alike advised.

The theater gets many shows from the upstate New York region, but also features music and comedy acts traveling from much further.

The theater’s next show, Miller – MacDonald – Cormier, is coming down from Canada, and Ristau said they haven’t yet seen any problems with making the trip.

“We’re keeping our hearts crossed and our ears pricked.”

The venue will be equipped with hand sanitizer for any patrons in need. After talking by phone Tuesday, Ristau was headed out to pick up a supply of face masks for anyone so inclined.

Following the announcement of a positive coronavirus case on Saturday, CVS said in a statement that the pharmacist and other CVS employees from the location were quarantined following CDC guidelines.