In Warren County, campgrounds may still fill up for uncertain summer

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County has had a busy few months, tracking all confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19. But one factor looms ahead: The campgrounds are still set to be crowded this summer.

Under state law, campsites are considered essential accommodations, much like hotels. That leaves a tourism-reliant county trying to figure out how to reconcile teh traffic that may still come with a community that may not be ready after a period of closure and financial loss.

The county also keeps up with complaints of unsafe practices in public gathering places or at businesses, and is working to enforce best practices on both fronts.

More on coronavirus:

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Latest posts: