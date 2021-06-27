In the mood for fair food? Altamont Fairgrounds has you covered

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ready to celebrate summer with some fabulous fair food? The Altamont Fair Food Fest has a variety of food vendors offering full rib and chicken dinners to ice cream treats.

Start off the summer with the June Fair Food Fest! They are gearing up for The Altamont Fair in August 17-22.

This is a walk-up food festival. You can park then pick your vendors! They have a variety of vendors, such as Altamont Orchards, Ashley Lynn Winery, Brett’s Fried Foods, Pop’s Kettle corn, Uncle Spud’s, Tony’s Concessions, The Mac Factor, Caribbean Coolers, Black Sheep Honey Company Cookie House, The Corner Grill, Family Fun Concessions.

Bob Santorelli, the owner of The Corner Grill has all your BBQ favorites from chicken and waffles to fried chicken, pulled pork sandwiches, BBQ chicken and more.

Picnic tables will be set up throughout the grounds or you can return to your car and tailgate.

The Fair Food Fest is June 25 to 27, Friday from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is all free admission.

Stay tuned to their Facebook page and website www.altamontfair.com for vendors and menus, to be sure you enjoy your favorite foods!

