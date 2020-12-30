In-person payments at Troy City Hall switched to appointment only

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An appointment will be required for in-person payment of property taxes and water bills at Troy City Hall in January. Walk ins are prohibited and appointments are only available on three days in January.

The appointments, which take place at the Treasurer’s Office, can be scheduled by emailing taxcollection@troy.ny.gov. The 30-minute slots can be booked for January 8, 22 or 29, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m..

Department access will be restricted to the Treasurer’s Office, masks are required and cleaning protocols will be in place following each transaction.

Individuals planning on paying by check are encouraged to complete their transactions online or by mail.

Walk-ins will be accepted at the Frear Park Ice Rink on February 1, 2021.