In-person learning to resume at Hudson Falls Central School District

Students sit in a socially distanced classroom on the first day of school Monday at Hudson Falls High School. (Facebook/Hudson Falls Central School District)

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hudson Falls Central School District has announced its schools will reopen for in-person hybrid learning from February 1. The school district had previously decided to extend its period of remote learning following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“All year we have had to balance the safety of our faculty, staff, and students with our goal of maximizing the number of students learning in-person. At this time we feel we can do both. But we are also keeping a close eye on the number of cases locally, the potential for a new variant in the area, and the capacity of the local health department to keep up with their responsibilities to track and trace and help us with safety protocols.” Interim Superintendent Jon Hunter

Students, faculty, and staff members will have to wear masks at all times while in school buildings or on one of the district’s buses.