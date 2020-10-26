In-class learning at Scott M. Ellis Elementary postponed due to additional COVID-19 cases

GREENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10)—The Greenville Central School District began remote learning for grades K-5 when an additional student and staff member tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The Scott M. Ellis Elementary School will be closed until, at least, October 29, with in-person classes anticipated to return on October 30.

According to the District, all students will have a full day of classwork during remote learning. Start time for classes will be between 7:50 and 8:10; students will be marked tardy or absent if they are not present during their scheduled start time. Students will have a balance of paper-based work, on-line lessons, and supervised practice.

Students will also have breaks for lunch and recess.  All homework must be done outside of school hours.

