IMS from vantage point of official flagman

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The Indianapolis 500 is the greatest spectacle in racing, but perhaps the most interesting vantage point is from the flag stand.

Paul Blevins, the official flagman of the Indy 500, has been with the series for 20 years. He said the feeling he gets when the cars first start going is indescribable.

“When they come down the front straightaway…you know the air on the back of your neck stands up,” said Blevins.

Celebrities have been waving the green flag at the start of the Indy 500 for years. Jack Nicholson may be the most memorable since he sat up on the flag stand for more than 50 laps.

This year, Matt Damon and Christian Bale will be waving the flag.

To watch the entire segment, click the video.