Important links for coronavirus information and assistance

The death toll from the global coronavirus pandemic has surpassed 11,000 people worldwide and sickened more than 286,000. Traditional tourist magnets like London are eerily quiet. Elections in the U.S. are being pushed back. Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics are facing resistance from athletes who want the games postponed. The African nation of Angola has announced its first coronavirus case, bringing to at least 40 the number of countries on that continent to report an infection.

