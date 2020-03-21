Important links for coronavirus information and assistance

(NEWS10) – Here are some important links for information on and surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.
State Department of Health Information
https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/home
Governor’s News Updates
https://www.governor.ny.gov/news
Governor’s Executive Orders
https://www.governor.ny.gov/executiveorders
New York State Health Plan Marketplace
https://nystateofhealth.ny.gov/
New York State Services
https://www.ny.gov/services
Unemployment Assistance
https://www.ny.gov/services/get-unemployment-assistance
Apply for SNAP
https://www.ny.gov/services/apply-snap
Sign up for coronavirus updates from the state
https://now.ny.gov/page/s/coronavirus-updates
File you Tax Return
https://www.tax.ny.gov/pit/file/default.htm
New York State Website
https://www.ny.gov/