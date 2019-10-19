Impeachment inquiry puts spotlight on Perry, who shunned it

FILE – In this July 24, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump delivers a speech to scouts as Secretary of Energy Rick Perry uses his phone at the 2017 National Boy Scout Jamboree at the Summit in Glen Jean, W.Va. Long after more flamboyant Cabinet colleagues fell out of Trump’s favor amid ethics scandals, low-profile Perry, the folksy former Texas governor, survived in part by steering clear of controversy as energy secretary. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Energy Secretary Rick Perry was one of the survivors in President Donald Trump’s Cabinet, avoiding scandals that have taken out higher-profile figures.

Until now.

Perry’s announcement that he’s quitting by year’s end comes as the House impeachment investigation highlights his work in Ukraine. It was Ukraine where Perry promoted U.S. natural gas — and where Trump hoped to find dirt on political rival Joe Biden.

Perry was one of his Trump’s longest serving Cabinet members. Trump said Perry had planned for months to quit. But it’s the latest turnover in a Cabinet that’s seen plenty of change.

Perry says his Ukraine work followed U.S. policy. He says he never heard anyone push Ukraine to investigate Biden.

The Energy Department has rejected a House subpoena for Perry.