Immigration and citizenship services suspended due to COVID-19

(CNN) — U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is being impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The agency says it is suspending all in-person services, including interviews and naturalization ceremonies.

This is expected to last until at lease April 1.

Employees will continue to work on services that do not require fact-to-face contact with the public.

USCIS is responsible for administering green cards and naturalization ceremonies, as well as citizenship, asylum, and refugee processing.

This moves puts all field offices on the same page.

Some were already closed, some remained open, and others had reduced in-person interviews.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review announced that it will close an additional ten immigration courts, spread out across the country, until April 10.

LATEST STORIES: