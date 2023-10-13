SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From the water lilies to his French chateau, Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience gives you a glimpse into his life and brings you inside impressionist’s work.

“Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience uses all of our immersive techniques to bring the story of this incredible, prolific artist and founder of impressionism to life,” John Zaller, Executive Producer of the Exhibition Hub, said.

The exhibit includes a projection display with lights and music bringing the art to life, a look inside his drawing room and a chance for you to see the water lilies and iconic garden for yourself.

“There’s more than 400 paintings that are featured in this immersive experience, plus the recreations,” Zaller said. “What’s great about Monet is that we all know his story to a certain degree. This experience is meant to give you so much more information but in a way that’s accessible.”

The show comes off the heels of Van Gogh, which brought over 130,000 people to Armory Studios and became a staple attraction in the City of Schenectady.

“What we’ve seen in Schenectady and in the Capital Region is that this is an area that is a huge supporter of the arts,” Zaller said. “We hope to continue to bring experiences here and it really is about that ongoing support which is so important for projects like this to succeed.”

The exhibit opens this Sunday, tickets and group reservations are available online.