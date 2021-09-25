‘I’m sorry’: Family friend says Kroger shooter’s parents request prayers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Roughly 15 people gathered to pray Friday afternoon, shortly after authorities identified the Memphis area grocery store shooter as 29-year-old Uk Thang.

Thang worked in a sushi business at the Kroger store in Collierville and was the son of refugees from Myanmar who had settled in Nashville, said a family friend.

Police arrived minutes before Thang had died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at the location of the business in the upscale suburban community outside of Memphis.

Some of the victims which include 10 employees and five customers wounded in the shooting are still in critical condition, fighting for their lives Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said.

A family friend, who didn’t share his name, explained that Thang’s mother and father, do not speak English, and are confused by the circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting, he says they are sorry for what has happened.

“The situation we have, it’s scary…and very [upsetting],” the family friend said.

The family is working with authorities as best they can. Even still, the friend explained, Thang’s father is hurting. “The son, you know has passed away. So yeah, he’s upset,” he said.

Thang’s father has a request to the community as he tries to come to grips with the situation said: “Please, pray for our family.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.