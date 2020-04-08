Illinois police: Mayor’s wife cited for violating stay-at-home order to attend bar party

ALTON, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Police cited Shannon Walker, the wife of an Illinois mayor for allegedly violating the state’s stay-at-home order by attending a party at a downtown bar.

“My wife is an adult capable of making her own decisions, and in this instance she exhibited a stunning lack of judgement.” Mayor Brant Walker

Walker attended the party Sunday morning, her husband says. According to KMOV, all of the partygoers face a reckless conduct charge

“She now faces the same consequences for her ill-advised decision as the other individuals who chose to violate the ‘Stay At Home’ order during this incident,” the mayor says.

Mayor Walker says that at about 1 a.m. Sunday, the Alton police told him they were investigating and breaking up a downtown “social gathering” that was in violation of the stay-at-home order.

“I was also made aware that my wife was in attendance at this prohibited social gathering,” the mayor says on Facebook. “I instructed the Police Chief to treat her as he would any citizen violating the “Stay At Home” order and to ensure that she received no special treatment.”

According to the order, “all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit are prohibited, except for limited purposes permitted by this Executive Order.”

The incident came two days after the mayor directed local police to cite violators of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s order.

“On Friday, due to the continued increase in cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, as well as increased reports of large gatherings, particularly in some of our city parks, I directed the Alton Police Department to more strictly enforce the Governor’s statewide “Stay At Home” order through the use of citations,” he said.

The mayor apologized to Alton residents, saying he is “embarrassed by the incident.”

