Illegal handgun seized from man at local recording studio

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Police say they seized an illegal handgun from a Brooklyn man at Only Way Out Studios on Loudon Road.

Reginald Pass, 25, is now facing several Criminal Possession of a Weapon charges. Police say that with the help of multiple law enforcement agencies they discovered evidence that several people had illegal handguns at the location.

When they executed a search warrant they say they found a loaded handgun with a filed off serial number on a gun in Pass’ possession. The investigation into where he got the weapon continues.

A picture of the .357 magnum revolver police say they found in Pass’ possession.

Six other people inside were interviewed and released by police. Pass has been arraigned and is in the Albany County Jail and is due back in court at a later date.

Since Feb. 22, Colonie Police have taken six illegal guns off of the street.

