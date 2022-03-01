CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday is National Pancake Day! Capital District IHOP restaurants are offering diners a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, as part of the annual IHOP Free Pancake Day.

For every short stack of buttermilk pancakes served, IHOP guests are invited to make a voluntary donation to the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Med. Whitney Belvedere, 12, of Latham, receives treatment for childhood epilepsy at the Bernard and Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Med.

Since beginning its Free Pancake Day celebration in 2006, IHOP restaurants have raised more than $30 million to support charities in the communities where they operate, including providing life-saving treatment, programs, and medical equipment for pediatric patients at Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

“It’s a great cause…giving back is a way to help out some people that are in need and anything we can do to help, we’re willing to do it,” said Nicholas Posillico, General Manager IHOP Clifton Park.

IHOP is encouraging guests to make a voluntary donation to help Whitney all the other patients at Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. For more information, to find a local IHOP location, or to make an online donation to the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Med, visit www.ihop.com/en/national-pancake-day.