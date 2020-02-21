IHOP National Pancake Day, to benefit local children’s hospital charity

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A free short stack of buttermilk pancakes is being offered at a local IHOP in celebration of National Pancake Day.

The free pancakes at IHOP are to support Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Medical Center on Tuesday, February 25 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This is the 15th consecutive year Capital District IHOP restaurants both on Wolf Road and in Clifton Park are offering patrons a free short stack. The family-friendly tradition helps raise funds for the Capital Region’s local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, Albany Med.

For every short stack served, IHOP guests are invited to make a voluntary donation to the children’s hospital. One local family that has benefited from the children’s hospital will be in attendance at the event to share their story.

The family will be at the IHOP located at 611 Plank Road, Clifton Park, NY 12065.

IHOP restaurants have raised more than $30 million to support community charities since the start of National Pancake Day in 2006.

For more information or to make online donations to the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Med, click here.

