Iditarod race starts in Anchorage

FILE – In this March 2, 2019, file photo, defending champion Joar Lefseth Ulsom runs his team down Fourth Ave during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Anchorage, Alaska. Alaska Airlines announced Monday, March 2, 2020, it will drop its sponsorship of the Iditarod, Alaska’s most famous sporting event. The airline in a statement said the decision was made as it transitions to a new corporate giving strategy, but People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, the most vocal critic of the thousand-mile sled dog race across Alaska, immediately took credit. (AP Photo/Michael Dinneen, File)

(NEWS10) — The Iditarod is underway in Alaska, and the annual dog sled race has an odd problem this year.

Too much snow could be hard on the mushers and dogs, and “too much snow” in Alaska is saying something.

The race marshal says on many parts of the trail the drifts are deeper than he is tall.

Anchorage just had its snowiest February in years.

That is where the race starts. and Alaska in general is having its coldest winter in more than two decades.

LATEST STORIES: