Iditarod race starts in Anchorage

(NEWS10) — The Iditarod is underway in Alaska, and the annual dog sled race has an odd problem this year.
Too much snow could be hard on the mushers and dogs, and “too much snow” in Alaska is saying something.
The race marshal says on many parts of the trail the drifts are deeper than he is tall.
Anchorage just had its snowiest February in years.
That is where the race starts. and Alaska in general is having its coldest winter in more than two decades.
