Iconic Disney characters skate into Albany on Jan. 14

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Beginning Friday, you can see your favorite Disney characters lift, jump and move on the ice at MVP Arena. Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic brings audiences on an expedition across raging seas, snow covered mountains and the marigold bridge, hosted by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

The family-friendly tradition, produced by Feld Entertainment, features Disney’s Moana, Frozen, Coco and Beauty and the Beast with other beloved Disney characters.

The role of Belle is being played by Michigan native Colleen Clancy. She says it is a dream come true to portray the role of the fierce, independent heroine.

“Growing up I had such a connection to Belle. Being older I think Belle shows so much kindness and generosity and it’s something we can all strive to be more like,” said Clancy.

Dates and Times of Performances:

Friday, January 14: 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 15: 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 16: 12:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m.

Monday January 17: 1:00 p.m.

You can purchase Disney On Ice tickets on the Disney On Ice website.