Iconic diner “The Blue Benn” to be sold to Bennington College Alum

BENNINGTON, V.T (NEWS10)— While most restaurants in Bennington have reopened at limited capacity, The Blue Benn, a classic 1950s era diner, remains closed. The Monroe family, that has owned the diner for the past half a century, has listed the local staple for sale and now a Bennington College alumni is set to buy it. Class of ‘86’s John Getchell says he’s made a down payment and has the historic diner under contract. He made the trip to Vermont from Maine when he heard his favorite diner was going up for sale. He says he offered the owner the listing price of $595,000 and plans to keep the nostalgic diner just the way it is.

“My whole intention is to keep it the same for the people of the Town of Bennington and for all the people who travel from all over to come here,” said Getchell.

There’s no timetable yet on when the diner will reopen.