Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo: Bars/restaurants (will still offer take-out), gyms, theaters, casinos to close by 8 p.m.

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Ichabod Crane School District Cancels classes

News
Posted: / Updated:

KINDERHOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Ichabod Crane Central School District has canceled classes from March 17 until March 27. Classes will be in session for students on Monday, March 16. This is a precautionary measure in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Full information and updates can be found on the district’s website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak