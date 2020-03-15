Ichabod Crane School District Cancels classes

KINDERHOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Ichabod Crane Central School District has canceled classes from March 17 until March 27. Classes will be in session for students on Monday, March 16. This is a precautionary measure in light of the coronavirus outbreak.
Full information and updates can be found on the district’s website.
