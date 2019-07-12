IceCreamChallenge ruining ice cream for everyone this summer

A new social media challenge is raising major concerns for grocery store shoppers. It’s called the #IceCreamChallenge.

It started with a viral video posted to Twitter showing a woman licking a tub of Blue Bell ice cream in a store and putting it back in the freezer.

On Monday, Blue Bell said in a statement that food safety is their top priority, “We are always looking for ways to improve, including looking at methods within our manufacturing process to add additional protection to the carton.”

If you’re thinking of participating in the challenge, consider yourself warned: you could face serious time. In a statement emailed to USA TODAY Lufkin police in Texas wrote, “Tampering with a consumer product is a second-degree felony and carries a punishment range of 2-20 years. The department is consulting with the FDA and federal charges may also be pending.”

Maybe Blue Bell could take a page out of one the Capital Region’s favorite ice cream spots, Stewarts, and use a tamper-proof seal on their cartons.