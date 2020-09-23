Martha’s Ice cream stand closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A popular Queensbury ice cream spot has announced it will be temporarily closing after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Martha’s Dandee Creme say the affected employee worked on September 18, 21 and 22, and the closure is to allow other employees to quarantine.

In a Facebook post, they claim risk of exposure is low as the employee was wearing a mask at all times and other measures were in place. These measures include employees sanitizing between customers and a glass shield being placed between customers and employees

Martha’s also says it is not being forced to close, but is doing so out of an abundance of caution.

The stand’s annual closure date was originally scheduled for October 12, but the owners aren’t currently certain if it will reopen once the two-week quarantine is complete.

Members of the public who visited the stand on September 18, 21 or 22 are advised to monitor for symptoms and contact both their primary care provider and Warren County Public Health if symptoms develop.

Warren County Public Health can be reached on (518) 761-6580.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES