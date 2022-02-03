Ice Castles closing its regal doors for Thursday’s snow

FILE – In this Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 file photo, a couple heads toward an entrance to a cavern at Ice Castles in North Woodstock, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hear ye, hear ye! The castle shall see no visitors today. Paraphrased, that’s the message from Lake George’s Ice Castles attraction as a snowstorm prepares to sink its teeth into the North Country and Capital Region on Thursday evening.

“Due to unexpected weather conditions, Ice Castles Lake George will be closed today and reopen tomorrow, February 4. We apologize for any inconvenience,” said Brad Buehlhorn, Ice Castles Lake George event manager.

Ice Castles Lake George is staying closed on Thursday due to the storm, which is expected to drop as much as a foot of snow by the time it ends on Friday afternoon. It’s a stark contrast for the above-freezing temperatures that persisted longer than usual in December.

Anyone who purchased tickets to come and explore the ice castles on Thursday can expect to be contacted directly by an Ice Castles representative. Ticket holders should also be notified by text or email.

Ice Castles announced last week that over 57,000 tickets had already been sold to visit the Lake George location. The castle had opened the previous Sunday.

