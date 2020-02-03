Ice castle at 123rd annual Saranac Lake Winter Carnival

SARANAC LAKE (WROC) — Check out this beautiful ice palace in the Adirondacks!

This ice castle was made from 3,300 blocks for the 123rd annual Saranac Lake Winter Carnival, which begins Friday and runs through February 9.

It’s the oldest winter festival in the northeast.

Each ice block weighs 500 lbs and 100 volunteers built this castle over ten days.

Good timing too, just in the last 10 days did it get cold enough for the water to freeze through so they could build it.

People from all over the world travel to this festival.

Fun fact: The builders use slush as the mortar to keep the blocks together.