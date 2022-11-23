The International Center of the Capital Region is hosting a U.S. and South Korea trade panel discussion.

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On November 30, the International Center of the Capital Region will be hosting a panel discussion of representatives from the U.S. State Department, the South Korea Embassy, and the Korean Economic Institute. The panel will take place at the Hudson Valley Community College and will be free for all to attend.

The panel discussion will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Bulmer Telecommunications Building auditorium. Panelists for the event are David Anthony Rodriguez, Political-Military Officer, Office of Korean Affairs, Mark Tokola, Vice President of Korean Economic Institute, and Chang Woo Lee, Public Affairs Officer of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea. Kathryn Bamberger, the Global NY Representative for Northeastern New York at Empire State Development will moderate.

There will be snacks and hors d’oeuvres from local Korean restaurants. Tickets for the event can be found here.

The delegation will also be touring local schools and universities. On November 30, they will visit the Shaker High School’s International Relations class and on December 1, they will tour the SUNY nanotech facilities. Lastly, the delegation will be having a round table lunch at the Capital Region Chamber with local business leaders.