Ibitokun-Hanks rushes for career-high As UAlbany football tops Elon 27-3

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The University at Albany team got a big victory over Elon 27-3 earlier today with a career game from Elijah Ibitokun-Hanks.

The sophomore running back carried the ball 35 times for a career-high 210 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Ibitokun-Hanks got more rushing yards than the whole Elon rushing team who only gained 123 yards on the ground.

UAlbany took the lead after an early 23-yard field goal in the first quarter from Ethan Stark.

In the second quarter is when Ibitokun-Hanks came alive capping a nine-play 72-yard drive with a three-yard touchdown run.

UAlbany would then only score on two defensive plays which was strong enough to hold off Elon.

The defense contributed to the scoring adding 14 points with a fumble recovery from DaeSean Timmons and an interception from Rayshan Clark both returned for a touchdown.

With the win, the Great Danes move to 5-3 on the season and 2-3 in conference play.

“Anytime you can win a conference game and win at home, it’s a good thing. In most aspects we played pretty well. We ran the ball exceptionally well and I thought our defense played really well,” said head coach Greg Cattuso.

UAlbany hosts Delaware Nov. 5 for Military Appreciation Day. Kickoff at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium is at 1 p.m.