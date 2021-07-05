‘I see nothing but peace out there:’ Sun shines on end of 4th of July weekend

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 4th of July weekend was muddled with some rain and clouds, but looking around on Monday, you wouldn’t know it.

A sunny holiday Monday meant busy beaches, and full lines at the Lake George Steamboat Company. The three iconic steamboats played their own role in ringing in the holiday.

The village held 4th of July fireworks for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday night, and the steamboats held cruises for visitors to see shows out on the lake for three days.

All three of those days were completely sold out, and Minnie-Ha-Ha captain David King said he feels his passengers have come fully ready to get back to a more normal summer.

Cindy Groso at the Lake George Visitors Center didn’t know the exact numbers for the village as a whole, but said that hundreds of visitors had come through the center doors daily over the weekend, as much as around 360 on Saturday.

Visitors go to the center to get info on hiking, biking, boating, restaurants and more in their travels through the village and the North Country.

Groso said that the crowds in town on Sunday night seemed similar to a normal summer, with some taking as much as two hours to get out of town after the show.

At the steamboats, King said things were similar on the water as he took visitors out to see the lights.